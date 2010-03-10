Google's Insider View On Why Newspapers Are Screwed

“The fact of the matter is that newspapers have never made much money from news,” wrote Google’s chief economist Hal Varian on the Google Public Policy blog. Varian was writing a summary of his presentation at the Federal Trade Commission’s hearings on the future of journalism in Washington, D.C.

His main messages: Newspapers need to experiment with new business models, publish online because it’s cheaper, and forget about paywalls unless they have specialised content that users really need.

Of course, some of these tactics are in Google’s favour, since shuffling more content from exclusive print editions helps feed Google News, search engine indexes and ad clicks.

His FTC presentation gave an overview of news sites challenges:

Less than 1% of time spent online is at newspaper websites.

Although 40% of internet users say they read news on the Web every day.

People spend about 70 seconds per day on online news sites, compared to 25 minutes spent reading a print publication.

Online news readers tend to read at work, where they need information quick and fast. They don’t have time to spend with more in-depth coverage like they do after work hours.

ComScore numbers say search engines send 35 to 40% of traffic to major U.S. news sites.

“In my view, the best thing that newspapers can do now is experiment, experiment, experiment,” he concludes.

