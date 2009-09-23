Google News Goes Down

Update: And it’s back.
Earlier: Google News is down.
It’s showing a 503 error.
According to CheckupDown those happen when, “The Web server (running the Web site) is currently unable to handle the HTTP request due to a temporary overloading or maintenance of the server.”
“The implication is that this is a temporary condition which will be alleviated after some delay. Some servers in this state may also simply refuse the socket connection, in which case a different error may be generated because the socket creation timed out.”
