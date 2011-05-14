Now Google Delivers Local News To Your Smartphone

Google just announced “news near you” for smartphones on their Mobile Blog, which brings the location-aware feature of the desktop version to mobile devices.



Now, if you navigate to Google News, you’ll see a new subheading titled “news near you.”

Google analyses “every word in every story” to understand where a news story might be related to, providing you with accurate results no matter where you are in the world.

