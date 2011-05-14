Now Google Delivers Local News To Your Smartphone

Ellis Hamburger
google news near you title image

Google just announced “news near you” for smartphones on their Mobile Blog, which brings the location-aware feature of the desktop version to mobile devices.

Now, if you navigate to Google News, you’ll see a new subheading titled “news near you.” 

Google analyses “every word in every story” to understand where a news story might be related to, providing you with accurate results no matter where you are in the world.

Navigate to news.google.com from your smartphone and give your browser permission to find you

Here is a selection of news near you that Google has used their advanced algorithms to find

