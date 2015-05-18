This new version of Google's self-driving car will hit the streets of California this summer

The latest version of Google’s self-driving car will make its debut on public roads this summer in California. The pod-like two-seater has no gas pedal and a removable steering wheel. The technology giant’s mission is to have driverless cars available to consumers in the next five years.

The new pod lacks airbags and other federally required safety features, so it can’t go more than 25 miles per hour. It’s also electric and has to be recharged after 80 miles.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

