Google Introduces "Instant" For Faster Searches

Google just introduced a new speedier version of its search results which it’s calling Google Instant.



Google Instant delivers streaming results as you type in your search.

Instant is being rolled out across US web browsers today and will be introduced to other countries in days to come.

With the new streaming results, Google says it saves users 2-5 seconds per search. Not much on a per person basis, but in aggregate it saves the world 11 hours per second.

During the time it took Google to introduce Instant, it estimates it saved users 36,000 hours of search time.

And here’s a video explaining it:



