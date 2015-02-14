Google has opened insane new spa-themed offices in Hungary

Madeline Stone
Google budapestAttila Balázs

Google is known for its quirky office designs, and its new outpost in Budapest, Hungary certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Graphasel, the Budapest-based design studio Google hired for the project, chose a spa theme in honour of the city’s water-centric culture.

According to Graphasel’s description of the office, there are nearly 500 springs in Budapest, and it’s long been known as a spa destination.

The office’s design includes some pretty wacky features, including a sauna, fancy tile, and a conference room packed with water polo gear.

Googlers can relax on wavy, stadium-style seating. Real plants are mounted on the walls, and there are colourful towels and beach balls around the space.

The floor was made to look like water, and you'll notice a picture of a swimming pool in the background.

Water polo is extremely important to Hungarians -- the national team has won three world championships and nine Olympic gold medals in the sport. A scoreboard in this room is a reference to that.

On this conference room's wall you'll see a crowd of cheering fans.

And a bag of pink water polo balls hangs from the ceiling here.

The walls in this room look like the tiles you might find in a spa.

This corner looks especially comfortable.

There's even a wood-lined room that looks just like a sauna.

This seems like a great place to hold a meeting.

There's even a massage chair just outside.

You can store your stuff in these lockers if you want.

There's more sports-inspired artwork on the walls here.

And on another wall, signs show off some city pride.

This room has interesting tile and a ladder like what you might find in a swimming pool.

Or you could always just take a break on this swing.

