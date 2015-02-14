Google has opened insane new spa-themed offices in Hungary

Google is known for its quirky office designs, and its new outpost in Budapest, Hungary certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Graphasel, the Budapest-based design studio Google hired for the project, chose a spa theme in honour of the city’s water-centric culture.

According to Graphasel’s description of the office, there are nearly 500 springs in Budapest, and it’s long been known as a spa destination.

The office’s design includes some pretty wacky features, including a sauna, fancy tile, and a conference room packed with water polo gear.

