Google has opened insane new spa-themed offices in Hungary

Google is known for its quirky office designs, and its new outpost in Budapest, Hungary certainly doesn’t disappoint.
Graphasel, the Budapest-based design studio Google hired for the project, chose a spa theme in honour of the city’s water-centric culture.
According to Graphasel’s description of the office, there are nearly 500 springs in Budapest, and it’s long been known as a spa destination.
The office’s design includes some pretty wacky features, including a sauna, fancy tile, and a conference room packed with water polo gear.
Googlers can relax on wavy, stadium-style seating. Real plants are mounted on the walls, and there are colourful towels and beach balls around the space.
The floor was made to look like water, and you'll notice a picture of a swimming pool in the background.
Water polo is extremely important to Hungarians -- the national team has won three world championships and nine Olympic gold medals in the sport. A scoreboard in this room is a reference to that.
