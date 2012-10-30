Google Introduces 3 New Sizes Of Nexus Devices

Photo: Google

Google has introduced three new Nexus devices in three different sizes.The Nexus 4 is its smartphone-sized device. It has a zippy quad-core processor, a 4.7″ display, and runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the latest version of Google’s mobile oeprating system.



The Nexus 7 is Google’s mid-size tablet. A 16 GB model is $199 and a 32 GB model is $249. For those who need wireless connectivity on the go, high-speed data options are also available.

The Nexus 10 is Google’s flagship tablet. It features a 2560×1600 resolution, making it ideal for watching movies or reading magazines. The battery will run for nine hours and provide 500 hours of standby time. Google also boasts that it’s a “shareable” tablet, meaning you can have multiple users log in and maintain their own settings on it. It’s a good solution for a family who wants everyone to have their own user experience on the tablet.

Google’s Nexus line of devices are designed and branded by Google but built by hardware partners who bid for the business. They’re different from the devices made by Google’s Motorola subsidiary. (Google could in theory pick Motorola to build Nexus devices, but it hasn’t done so with this batch.)

