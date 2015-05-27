Google may release two giant Android phones this year -- here's everything we know about them

Google usually launches one new smartphone under its Nexus brand per year, but this time the search giant might be planning to release two devices, according to a report from Android Police.

Google will reportedly release one phone with a 5.2-inch screen and a separate with a 5.7-inch display. To put those sizes in perspective, a 5.2-inch phone would be slightly larger than the Samsung Galaxy S6, which has a 5.1- inch screen.

A phone with a 5.7-inch display would be a bit larger than the iPhone 6 Plus, which has a 5.5-inch screen, but the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Note 4.The smaller phone will be manufactured by LG and the larger one will be made by Huawei, the report says.

Based on Android Police’s report and a note from a Chinese analyst, here’s what we know about the two phones so far:

Both phones have internal nicknames at Google that are consistent with the sea creature theme the company previously established . The LG phone is nicknamed Angler, while the Huawei phone is being called Bullhead. The Nexus 6 was nicknamed Shamu before it was released.

. The LG phone is nicknamed Angler, while the Huawei phone is being called Bullhead. The Nexus 6 was nicknamed Shamu before it was released. The LG Angler will reportedly come with a 2,700 mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than the Galaxy S6’s battery (3,200 mAh) . It will run on the same processor as LG’s new G4 smartphone (Qualcomm Snapdragon 808).

. It will run on the same processor as LG’s new G4 smartphone (Qualcomm Snapdragon 808). The Huawei Bullhead will be more “hefty” than the LG Angler, according to Android Police . It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 chip, which is the same processor in the HTC One M9. The Huawei-built phone will come with a larger battery than the LG Angler, too (3,500 mAh versus 2,700 mAh) which makes sense given its bigger size.

. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 chip, which is the same processor in the HTC One M9. The Huawei-built phone will come with a larger battery than the LG Angler, too (3,500 mAh versus 2,700 mAh) which makes sense given its bigger size. Huawei’s phone may have a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440, as Chinese analyst Pan Jiutang predicted in a post on Weibo, a big social network in China.

as Chinese analyst Pan Jiutang predicted in a post on Weibo, a big social network in China. Both phones will reportedly launch in October.

The new report falls in line with rumours we’ve heard in the past about Google’s upcoming Nexus phone.

Blog GizmoChina reported in March that Google may be partnering with Huawei for its upcoming Nexus phone, but it wasn’t until this month that we heard reports of Google also launching a second Nexus device. Before publishing to Android Police, Artem Russakovskii, who founded the website, mentioned the rumour on his personal Google+ page.

It’s also worth noting that Android Police has a strong track record when it comes to reporting on upcoming Google products. For example, the website nailed almost every single detail about Google’s Project Fi wireless service right before it was officially announced.

We won’t know exactly what to expect from Google’s future Nexus phones until the company officially announces them. Later this week, however, we’re expecting to learn about what Google has in store for its next major Android release during its annual I/O conference.

