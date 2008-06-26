Google Names Telco Veteran As CFO (GOOG)

Google has finally hired a new CFO: Bell Canada vet Patrick Pichette, who starts August 1. Patrick was most recently president of global operations for the telco, and also served as CFO for two years.



He replaces George Reyes, who announced his retirement nearly a year ago. No idea why it took Google this long to fill George’s slot, but we do know that George will be able to take all the time he wants before he lands another gig. He started at the company in 2002, which means the last six years have been very very lucrative for him.

