Google just released a new 'Android Wear' ad -- minutes before Apple announces its smartwatch

As Apple prepares to announce its new smartwatch, Google wants to make sure you don’t forget about its smartwatches.

The company just released a new ad for Android Wear, the software it makes to power smartwatches like the Moto 360.

The ad touts Android’s new slogan — “Be Together. Not the same” — and shows a bunch of hip looking young people showing off their Android-powered smartwatches:

“Round or square: wear what you want with Android Wear.”

Watch the full ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.