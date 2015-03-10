Google just released a new 'Android Wear' ad -- minutes before Apple announces its smartwatch

As Apple prepares to announce its new smartwatch, Google wants to make sure you don’t forget about its smartwatches.
The company just released a new ad for Android Wear, the software it makes to power smartwatches like the Moto 360.
The ad touts Android’s new slogan — “Be Together. Not the same” — and shows a bunch of hip looking young people showing off their Android-powered smartwatches:
“Round or square: wear what you want with Android Wear.”
Watch the full ad here:
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.