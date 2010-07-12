Google Working On Secret New Ad Format: "Interactive Video Ads"

Google is still casting around trying to find another revenue stream that will carry the company now that search is maturing.



The latest idea?

“Interactive video ads.”

Eric Schmidt pitched the idea at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference, Jessica Vascellaro reports:

Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt championed “interactive video ads,” which he said are on the way. Such ads, which could appear anywhere on a Web page, not just inside a video, would be like mini-Web pages. That means they could allow Web users to watch a video, leave a comment and see real-time updates within the ads that are more customised to their interests.

Mr. Schmidt said in an interview Thursday that he has pushed Google’s ad teams to think about the potential for such ads, which he suggested would eventually become prevalent. But he didn’t comment on any specific plans for them.

Sounds like a stretch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.