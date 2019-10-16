Google just announced a $270 Nest WiFi system that doubles as a smart speaker

Google Nest WiFi comes in three colours: snow, sand, and mist.

Google just announced the new Nest WiFi system, which includes a router and WiFi access points with Google Assistant.

Google says Nest WiFi is up to 25% stronger than the Google WiFi System released in 2016 – a single router and access point can cover up to 3,800 square feet.

Nest WiFi will be on sale on November 4. You can get the two-pack with one router and one point for $US269, or a three-pack with one router and two points for $US349.

The device is a follow-up to the Google WiFi system released in 2016 – Google began rebranding its smart home devices under the Nest name in May.

The Nest WiFi system is actually two separate devices: The Nest WiFi router plugs directly into your modem, while the Nest WiFi point expands your network coverage to specific areas in your home.

The Nest WiFi point also has a Google Assistant-controlled speaker, giving it the same features as Google’s $US49 Nest Mini speaker. Nest WiFi points come in three colours: snow, sand, and mist.

According to Google, Nest WiFi is more powerful than Google WiFi, delivering up to two times the speed and up to 25% better coverage.

The Nest WiFi router and a single Nest WiFi point can deliver coverage for a 3,800-square-foot home. The system is scalable, so you can buy multiple Nest WiFi points, or add more points later to make sure your WiFi network covers your home.

Nest WiFi points are fully compatible with existing Google WiFi networks, too.

Nest WiFi can be controlled with the Google Home app, making it easy to share passwords with guests or manage specific devices. Nest WiFi also has some integrated features for easy use with other Google smart home devices like the Nest Hub.

Nest WiFi will be on sale on November 4. You can get the two-pack with one router and one point for $US269, or a three-pack with one router and two points for $US349 at the Google Store, Target, Best Buy and other major retailers.

