Google unveiled a new version of its $49 smart speaker named the Nest Mini

Google just announced the Nest Mini, a $US49 smart speaker with a built-in Google Assistant. Nest Mini will be sold at major retailers starting on October 22.

The Nest Mini is a follow-up to the Google Home Mini, rebranding the smart speaker under Google’s Nest family of smart home devices.

The Nest Mini has the same fabric design as the Google Home Mini and comes in four colours: chalk, charcoal, coral, and sky.

Google unveiled its latest smart speaker, the $US49 Nest Mini, during its annual hardware event in New York City on Tuesday.

Google began rebranding its smart home devices under the Nest moniker in May and the Nest Mini is a direct follow-up to the Google Home Mini released in 2017.

The Nest Mini has the same fabric design as the Google Home Mini and comes in four different colours: chalk, charcoal, coral, and sky. The fabric is made completely of recycled bottles, and recycled materials make up 35% of the Nest Mini’s overall body.

At 3.85 inch wide and 1.65 inches high, the Nest Mini is the same size as the Google Home Mini, too. The body now has a built-in wall mount on the bottom to make it easier to hang with a nail or other fixtures.

The Nest Mini will require 15W of power instead of the 9W used by the Google Home Mini. Google says the increased power will allow the Google Assistant be more efficient and process more actions on the device rather than relying on an internet connection. The device will store the Google Assistant commands you use most often so they load faster.

The Nest Mini will also have improved sound quality with bass that’s twice as strong as the original Google Home Mini. The speaker will have automatic tuning when playing back audio, and will adjust the tuning based on your volume level. Using the Google Home software will also allow you to make calls between Nest devices with a new intercom function.

The Nest Mini will be available on October 22 for $US49 at major retailers. Google announced the Nest Mini alongside its new flagship phone, the Pixel 4, at a special event in New York City.

