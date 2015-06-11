These leaked images suggest Nest is about to launch a new wireless camera

Leaked images obtained by Droid Report suggest that home technology company Nest is about to launch a new wireless camera.

This would be Nest’s first new product since it was acquired by Google for $US3.2 billion (£2.07 billion) in 2014.

Nest is holding press conferences in San Francisco and London on June 17 where the company is expected to officially unveil its new product, although details so far have been sparse.

Droid Report notes that the so-called Nest Cam looks similar to the Dropcam — Nest’s previous camera — but it is slimmer and sleeker.

Meanwhile, job ads posted by the company signal that Nest is interested in home audio, and it could be preparing to launch a product called Nest Audio. We don’t know exactly what that could be, but it’s likely to be similar to Amazon’s smart speaker, the Amazon Echo.

Nest is best known for its Nest Protect line of home security alarms, as well as the Nest Thermostat, which lets users control the heating in their home with an internet-connected device.

