Google apologizes after its Nest security cameras stopped working during a 17-hour outage

Google’s Nest customers lost their livestream connections and recording capabilities with their home-security cameras for 17 hours on Monday, according to a report by The Verge.

The issue unfolded during a planned update of the server’s storage software.

The outage frustrated many Nest customers, and some voiced their concerns on Twitter.

Google apologised for the issues in a blog post.

Google’s Nest home-security cameras experienced a 17-hour outage Monday, leaving customers without video streaming access or recording capabilities within their homes, according to The Verge.

Customers using Nest Cam, Nest Cam IQ, Nest Hello Doorbell, and the Nest Hub Max display lost connection at about 12 p.m. PT due to a malfunction that occurred during a planned update of the server’s storage software, according to the report.

The error prevented customers from recording video or viewing their camera’s livestream. Users’ footage from live video streams, Aware video history, clips, and Sightline time-lapses were also inaccessible.

Initially, some users thought the issue was on their end and tried to reset the product, which resulted in confusion.

Really sucks after resetting my hello, finding this out. Now I’m going to have to reconnect to my account whenever the fix is applied. Why wasn’t an mass email sent so everyone didn’t try to reset. — Inside Billy's Head (@mrbillymg) February 25, 2020

Nest posted intermittent updates about resolving the issue, but Nest users, who count on the technology for home security and safety, responded to Google Nest’s updates with frustration.

It’s not acceptable this happened to security cameras. Google you are better than this! — Michael Liu (@fjmikeliu) February 25, 2020

Nest is one of several DIY options for home security and is Google’s attempt to compete with other home-security systems like Amazon-owned Ring, as well as professional security systems such as ADT.

Google apologised to affected Nest users in a blog post.

“You depend on Nest cameras to keep an eye on your home and the people in it, so of course it’s frustrating when you can’t,” Rishi Chandra, VP of product and general manager of Nest, wrote in a post Tuesday. “For that, please accept my apology.”

The post also said Google was investigating the outage to ensure the problem won’t happen again, however, Google declined to comment further about the issue.

