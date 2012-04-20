Why Google Should Spend $2 Billion On Pinterest

Once upon a time, Google bought YouTube for $1.7 billion. Everyone thought it was a stupid move and that it would backfire horribly on Google. Wrong.



That was 2006. So far, the most notable acquisition made by Google since YouTube has been Motorola. Instead of competing directly with Apple, why not focus on its core business and buy Pinterest?

Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget explains why Google should make this potentially $2 billion splash in the video below:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

