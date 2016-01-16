Google named the streets in its self-driving car facility after famous movies and cars

Google has a sprawling facility in California where it develops and tests its electric self-driving cars, and a new profile of the company reveals some of the fun street names that Google chose for its former Air Force base.
Backchannel writer Steven Levy published a map of the Google self-driving car facility that includes streets named “Fury Road,” (after the new “Mad Max” movie), “McFly Way” (after the “Back to the Future” series of movies), and “Kitt Road,” (a tribute to the car from “Nightrider.”)
Here’s the full list of street names:
- McFly Way
- Gordon Grove Avenue
- Fury Road
- Toretto Way
- McQueen Lane
- Autobahn
- General Lee Expressway
- Lil’ Sebastian Lane
- DeLorean Avenue
- Eleanor Avenue
- Kitt Road
- Karr Road
- Ecto Drive
- Bigfoot Bypass
- Bullitt Avenue
Head over to Backchannel to view the full feature (and the original map) »
NOW WATCH: This is what your phone looks like when you have 8 million Instagram followers
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.