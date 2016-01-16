Google named the streets in its self-driving car facility after famous movies and cars

Google has a sprawling facility in California where it develops and tests its electric self-driving cars, and a new profile of the company reveals some of the fun street names that Google chose for its former Air Force base.

Backchannel writer Steven Levy published a map of the Google self-driving car facility that includes streets named “Fury Road,” (after the new “Mad Max” movie), “McFly Way” (after the “Back to the Future” series of movies), and “Kitt Road,” (a tribute to the car from “Nightrider.”)

Here’s the full list of street names:

McFly Way

Gordon Grove Avenue

Fury Road

Toretto Way

McQueen Lane

Autobahn

General Lee Expressway

Lil’ Sebastian Lane

DeLorean Avenue

Eleanor Avenue

Kitt Road

Karr Road

Ecto Drive

Bigfoot Bypass

Bullitt Avenue

