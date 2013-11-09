Google's Mystery Barge May Be A 50-Foot Tall 'Artistic' Structure With Giant Fish Fins Sticking Out

KPIX / screengrab This thing will be 50-feet high with fish fins sticking out of it, according to a proposal obtained by SFGate.

Google has been

quiet about its mystery bargeon the San Francisco Bay. But SFGate found a

preliminary proposal submitted to the Port of San Franciscoby By and Large LLC which reveals more information.

According to SFGate, the mystery barge could be an “unprecedented artistic structure” made of recycled shipping containers “flanked by sails reminiscent of fish fins.” The proposal (which, again, is preliminary) would make the barge 50-feet high and 250-feet long, bobbing from port to port to attract thousands of visitors.

The document confirms what Google’s spokespeople have said, that the barge will be a technology exhibit space.

“The artistic structure combines innovative architecture with a bit of nautical whimsy,” the proposal says. “It’s a surprising environment that is accessible to all and inspires conversation about how everything is connected — shorebirds, me, you, the sea, the fog and much more.”

For a picture of what the structure will look like and more details from the proposal, head over to SFGate.

