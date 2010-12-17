Google Signs A New Multi-Year Ad Deal With MySpace -- Presumably On Much Better Terms For Google

MySpace just announced a “multi-year” renewal of its search and advertising partnership with Google.



This time, however, the terms are likely much more favourable for Google. Their old deal, announced in 2006, guaranteed $900 million to MySpace and was famously bad for Google.

There’s no public mention of any minimum payments to MySpace in the new press release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.