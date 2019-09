From Gizmodo: After villagers chased the Street View cars away in Buckinghamshire, England, it became pretty obvious last year that a lot of Brits were unhappy having their houses and streets documented online.



Now, European regulators have told Google they must delete images obtained by the streetcars every six months.

