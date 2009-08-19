Google Must Out Anonymous Blogger Who Insulted Model

Nicholas Carlson
  • Judge tells Google to reveal anonymous blogger who called a Vogue model a “skank” [Times UK]
  • Sequoia turns its Web site into a search bar [VentureBeat]
  • Amazon and Facebook offered to buy iLike, too [TechCrunch]
  • Microsoft files to stay injunction on Word [Reuters]
  • Google is tops in customer satisfaction in pre-Bing survey [SEL]
  • Twitter hires up for search battle [SEL]
  • Bit.ly and Ow.ly are the fastest and most reliable URL shorteners [Royal Pingdom]
  • Lifting packaged-goods sales 9%, 9nline advertising is just as effective as TV advertising [ComScore]
  • Tour Facebook’s new iPhone app [Inside Facebook]
  • Sam Zell is ready to walk away from newspapers [NYP]
  • Local news is a $100 billion market [Fast Company]
  • Polled VCs say they expect LinkedIn and Zynga to go public [Reuters]
  • 45% of employers research job candidates on social networks [CareerBuilder]

