Google Must Out Anonymous Blogger Who Insulted Model

- Judge tells Google to reveal anonymous blogger who called a Vogue model a “skank” [Times UK]
- Sequoia turns its Web site into a search bar [VentureBeat]
- Amazon and Facebook offered to buy iLike, too [TechCrunch]
- Microsoft files to stay injunction on Word [Reuters]
- Google is tops in customer satisfaction in pre-Bing survey [SEL]
- Twitter hires up for search battle [SEL]
- Bit.ly and Ow.ly are the fastest and most reliable URL shorteners [Royal Pingdom]
- Lifting packaged-goods sales 9%, 9nline advertising is just as effective as TV advertising [ComScore]
- Tour Facebook’s new iPhone app [Inside Facebook]
- Sam Zell is ready to walk away from newspapers [NYP]
- Local news is a $100 billion market [Fast Company]
- Polled VCs say they expect LinkedIn and Zynga to go public [Reuters]
- 45% of employers research job candidates on social networks [CareerBuilder]
