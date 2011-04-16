Google Music Talks Are "Broken," Top Executives Are Rethinking Their Plans

Photo: AP

Google’s top executives are rethinking their music, Peter Kafka of All Things D reports.Talks with labels are “broken,” according to a source familiar with Google’s thinking, says Kafka.



Some sources tell Kafka Google has changed its terms in the last few weeks and that’s tripping up negotiations.

Google might just launch a digital music service that allows users to upload their music to the cloud with or without the labels on board.

Google wouldn’t be able to sell music, but users would still be able to access the music they already own through Google’s music service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.