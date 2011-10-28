Here's A Hint That Google's Social Music Store Will Hit Android Phones Very Soon

There’s a screenshot of Google Music’s mobile site being passed around that hints at the the service’s new music store launching very soon.



The German blog News On Droid (found via TechCrunch) directed its mobile Android browser and got the following screenshot:

Photo: News On Droid

The site prompts you to get the new Google Music Android app and “shop millions of songs in the Android Market.”

We tried to get the page to show up on our Android phone, but didn’t have much luck. (A screen that looked sort of like this did blip on for a brief second, but we couldn’t get a good look.)

Assuming this screenshot is legit — and there’s a good chance it’s a Photoshop job — we’re getting very close to the official Google Music store launch.

From what we’ve heard, Google’s music store will allow you to share tracks with your friends after you purchase them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.