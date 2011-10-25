Google's Spotify-Facebook Killer Is Coming In Two Weeks

Google Music running on a Nexus S device.

The Google Music Store will launch within two weeks, the WSJ reports. It will tightly integrate with Google’s social network, Google+.We heard that there would be a “twist,” bundled into the Google Music Store that involves sharing music a limited number of times with friends, but Google still hasn’t said anything.



BBM Music is in Beta and lets you share 50 songs with friends via Blackberry Messenger, but it’s a major hassle to use.

So is this the only social dimension to Google’s new Music Store?

Probably not. The WSJ notes that there might be a recommendation engine catered to you and your friends, but it would only work with songs owned by labels Google has made specific agreements with.

And Google might even take the “scrobbling” route, letting you see in real time what friends are listening to on the Google Music platform.

Considering Google is taking the in-house route with social networking and music, Google Music’s social features will likely be pretty great or pretty lame.

Facebook, on the other hand, relies on third parties to focus on something very specific and then integrate it with Facebook.

