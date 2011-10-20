Google's Music Store Won't Just Be Another iTunes Clone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s Android boss Andy Rubin confirmed that the company’s music store is coming soon, but it’ll have a “a twist” to it.Rubin spoke at All Things D’s AsiaD conference in Hong Kong earlier today, where he hinted a few things needed to be cleared up with music labels before Google could finally launch its store.



He wouldn’t say what the “twist” is, but he did say the store wouldn’t just be about selling songs. Most reports say Google’s music store will launch by the end of 2011.

Read more about the music store at All Things D >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.