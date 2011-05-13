BE CAREFUL: Scammers Are Offering Fake Google Music Invites

Within two days of Google Music’s release in beta, scammers are already on the loose offering free invites.



They’re fake, and you shouldn’t click them.

We experienced this on Business Insider too. A commenter posted a bogus link to our Google Music review, offering people a free invite. (Don’t worry, we banned him.)

To protect yourself, know that the only invite to Google Music you can get will come from Google. No one else can give you access to the service.

If you see a link to Google Music, make sure it directs you to music.google.com. Anything else is a scam.

[Via Mashable]

