WALKTHROUGH: Google's New Music Store

Google today unveiled a new version of Google Music — and a whole music marketplace to go with it.

The Android Music Market looks great — it’s easy to navigate and it has a huge number of songs already. Google signed also bunch of independent record labels, Sony and Universal’s music labels.

The music player has a few updates, including the ability to download songs you’ve purchased or already uploaded.

The Music Marketplace and an updated Google Music app should roll out to Android devices over the next few days.

Here's the updated Google Music site. It looks about the same.

You can download songs directly from Google Music.

Boom! Downloaded.

Here's the new Android Market storefront — the music section is on the side.

Here's the front door for the music store. Look at those bands!

You can jump into specific music genres.

Or jump to those genres straight from the top navigation bar.

You can buy specific songs from albums.

There are a bunch of free songs available on the Google Music store.

Let's grab a song — you can search directly for an artist.

This one sounds good — Combat Baby by Metric.

Once you log in, you'll get a notice telling you how to access the song.

You'll have to enter some credit card information if you haven't already.

Ready to take the plunge?

Pow! Got it. The tracks have great sound quality too. (They're 320kbps MP3s for those of you who track that stuff.)

You can download the song you just bought too.

Or share it on Google+ to all your followers.

Your followers can listen to it directly from your Google+ activity stream.

