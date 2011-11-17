WALKTHROUGH: Google's New Music Store

Google today unveiled a new version of Google Music — and a whole music marketplace to go with it.



The Android Music Market looks great — it’s easy to navigate and it has a huge number of songs already. Google signed also bunch of independent record labels, Sony and Universal’s music labels.

The music player has a few updates, including the ability to download songs you’ve purchased or already uploaded.

The Music Marketplace and an updated Google Music app should roll out to Android devices over the next few days.

