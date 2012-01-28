Google Music Finally Got A Killer Feature We've Been Dying For

Google just delivered an update to its music service that we’ve been waiting for since it launched last summer.



Now your account acts a true music locker, letting you re-download all your songs to your PC. Before, you could only upload songs to your account and stream them to your PC. Android phone and tablet users have always been able to “pin” their Google Music tracks for offline listening.

Thanks to Lifehacker for pointing this out.

To download music from the web-based version of Google Music, click the arrow next to a song and select “Download Album.”

Photo: Screenshot

You can also download your entire music library to your PC if you use the Google Music desktop uploader app.

Now, if only Google Music would add a scan and match service similar to Apple’s iTunes Match, the service would be nearly perfect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.