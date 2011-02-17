Google Music Coming With Honeycomb, Motorola Exec Hints

Photo: Engadget

At Mobile World Congress, Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha let slip that Google’s long rumoured music service will be tied to Honeycomb, the version of Android that’s launching with the Motorola Xoom tablet.According to a report in The Guardian, Jha said: “If you look at Google Mobile services [via Android] today, there’s a video service, there’s a music service – that is, there will be a music service.”



Google first showed off an online music service at its I/O conference last May, but the company has struggled to get the licensing rights in place. The latest rumours say that Android chief Andy Rubin is in charge of getting the music service launched, and that it will let users store their own music collections online and then stream those songs to Android devices.

The Motorola Xoom is slated to launch later this spring for $800, with a Wi-Fi only version available for $600 — not $1,200 as a previous ad suggested.

