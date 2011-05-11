Take A Tour Of Google Music (And Find Out Why It's So Awesome)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’ll save you the trouble: Yes, Google Music is way better than Amazon’s Cloud Player.We got our Beta invite to the service last night, and were blown away by how easy it is to use. If you’re already married to iTunes, Google Music will sync your library to your online account without you having to do anything.



And Android users no longer have to worry about taking up space on their phone with songs. Instead, you can stream your entire library. (If you aren’t connected, your most recent songs are cached on the phone so you can listen offline.)

The only downside we found was the painfully slow upload time. If you have a massive library, be prepared for it to take days to sync up.

If you haven’t done so yet, you can sign up for a Google Music Beta invite at music.google.com. You can also download the new Android app here. While you’re waiting, check out our walkthrough of the service at the link below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.