Google Decides To Launch Its Music Service Without Label Support

Photo: AP

Google is going to be launching its own digital music service tomorrow, The Wall Street Journal reports.Like Amazon before it, Google is going to launch without the support of major music labels.



Users will be able to load their music into Google’s digital service then stream it to Android devices and websites.

They will not be able to download the songs to their computers or phones.

Google Music users will be able to upload around 20,000 songs, says Peter Kafka at All Things D.

Apple is also working on a streaming service/digital locker. It is having a better time getting deals in place with music labels according to Kafka.

