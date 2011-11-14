The Google Music Store Will Give Away Free Music Every Day

Photo: The Verge

These could be screenshots of the long-awaited Google Music Store, reports The Verge.If genuine, these images offer a bit of what to expect in terms of appearance and functionality when the Music Store launches.



Pricing per song will vary — in the screens we can see both $0.99 and $1.29 price tags. The cost of a full album will vary on popularity. And we like the sound of a “Free Song of the Day” feature.

Google Music is currently little more than Internet-based storage unit for your music, but we’ve long been hearing that it will expand into a music store akin to the iTunes. It’s likely that Google’s “These Go To Eleven” event this Wednesday will kick it off.

