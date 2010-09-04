Music Industry Thinks Google Is Coming To Save The Music Industry From Apple

Google is still trying to hammer out deals with labels so it can start selling music, Reuters reports.



Google wants to have a “digital locker” for people’s music. That just means consumers can buy their music once and use it on every device. Apple was reportedly working on a similar plan, but it has nothing to show for it so far.

We’ll see if Google gets any further. One thing it has working in its favour is that some music execs think Google could provide a balance to Apple’s heavy influence in the digital music world.

Here’s one exec quote by Reuters:

“Finally here’s an entity with the reach, resources and wherewithal to take on iTunes as a formidable competitor by tying it into search and Android mobile platform,” said a label executive who asked not to be identified. “What you’ll have is a very powerful player in the market that’s good for the music business.”

Other executives are more cautious. One notes, “We’re cautiously optimistic because Google has great scale and reach but doesn’t have a track record in selling stuff.” (As in movies on YouTube, or even apps through the Android Market.)

Reuters also points out Amazon is selling digital music but it hasn’t hurt iTunes.

