A Google Movie Might Be The Most Boring Ever

Google might get the big picture treatment, according to a report from Mike Flemming at Deadline.Ken Auletta’s book, “Googled: The End of the World As We Know it” has been optioned and will serve as the blueprint for the movie. We read that book. It wasn’t exactly titillating. It was actually sort of boring.



Sure, there were some nifty details about Google in the book — Sergey Brin wanted to start a hedge fund, who knew? — but that’s not the type of salacious detail that puts fannies in the seats of the local cinema.

It’s going to be really hard to make a gripping film based on a company with the motto, “Do No Evil.” It’s a company, that for the most part, is dedicated to making consumers’ lives much better. It has screwed over some big media companies here and there. It has disrupted Microsoft and Apple, but the average movie goer probably doesn’t care.

The Google story is not like Apple versus Microsoft in the 1980s. It’s not like Mark Zuckerberg, who seems to have done and said plenty of dumb stuff when he was younger.

The Google story is about two big nerds who made a great product, then got rich. Good luck sexing that up, Hollywood!

