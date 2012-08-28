Google Mounted A Huge Challenge To Apple's Dominance Of Mobile Advertising This Summer

Photo: Micurs / Flickr, CC

Google’s Android platform stole four percentage points of market share from Apple’s platforms in July, according to an analysis of mobile ad impressions served by Velti, the mobile ad serving network.It is the first time Android has made gains on Apple this year, the company says, adding, “We may be seeing the beginning of a change in tide.”



One major factor: The continued rise of Amazon’s Kindle as an ad-serving device. Kindle, of course, runs on a version of Android.

This brief slideshow breaks down the data to show how Android made gains on Apple in mobile advertising during the height of the summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.