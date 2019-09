Google closed its $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola today.



So what does that mean for the future of Android phones? We discuss in the video below:

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Hey, Yahoo! Here’s What You Should Do With All That Alibaba Cash

How Low Will Facebook’s Stock Go?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.