Google Is Trying To Ban iPhones, iPads, And Macs From The U.S.

Google’s Motorola Mobility subsidiary is trying to have the International Trade Commission ban Apple from importing iPhones, iPads, and other computers into the U.S., Bloomberg reports.The smartphone manufacturer filed a complaint with the ITC over claims that Apple infringed on its patents. It’s the second complaint Motorola has filed.



Motorola, even before it was owned by Google, was fighting with Apple over claims that its hardware infringed on Motorola’s patents.

A decision on Motorola’s first complaint is expected to come next Friday, August 24.

Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung are wrapping up a trial over another set of patent disputes. Google’s involved in that case because the suit is over Samsung devices that run Google’s Android operating system.

