Google Says Motorola Mobility Will Cut 4,000 Jobs

Motorola Mobility will cut 4,000 jobs, Google said in an 8-K filing the SEC.



From the 8-K:

On August 3, 2012, Motorola Mobility (Motorola), a wholly owned subsidiary of Google Inc. (Google), determined that it would reduce its headcount by approximately 4,000 out of a total of about 20,000 employees. Two-thirds of the reduction is set to occur outside of the U.S. In addition, Motorola plans to close or consolidate about one-third of its 90 facilities, as well as simplify its mobile product portfolio—shifting the emphasis from feature phones to more innovative and profitable devices.

These changes are designed to return Motorola’s mobile devices unit to profitability, after it lost money in fourteen of the last sixteen quarters. That said, investors should expect to see significant revenue variability for Motorola for several quarters. While lower expenses are likely to lag the immediate negative impact to revenue, Google sees these actions as a key step for Motorola to achieve sustainable profitability.

Motorola understands how hard these changes will be for the employees concerned and is committed to helping them through this difficult transition. Motorola will be providing generous severance packages, as well as outplacement services to help the employees find new jobs. Google expects to incur a severance-related charge of no greater than $275 million, which it believes will be largely recognised in the third quarter, with the remaining severance-related costs recognised by the end of 2012. Google also expects to incur other restructuring charges related to the actions described above, the majority of which will be recognised in the third quarter. Although Google cannot currently predict the amount of these other charges at this time, these additional charges could be significant.

