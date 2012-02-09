Google-Motorola Deal About To Get The OK

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider

Google’s $12.5 billion deal to buy Motorola will be cleared as early as next week.The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Department of Justice plans to approve the deal next week.



European regulators have also set a deadline of next Monday to decide whether or not to sign off.

The authorities are worried that Google might use Motorola’s massive patent hoard to block other companies in the mobile space. Earlier today, Google tried to calm those fears by promising it would offer to licence those patents before suing.

Once the deal closes, the fun begins: seeing whether Google can actually turn Motorola’s fading business around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.