Google location data shows how much daily life is changing in every state

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Street artist Carlos Giovanni, who goes by the name TheyDrift, works on the portrait of a healthcare worker for a piece he calls ‘Stay Home’ on the same day that Governor Jay Inslee extended his stay-home order until May 4 in Seattle, Washington, US April 2, 2020.

Google published a huge report of location data this week showing how people’s movement has changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The data details changes in attendance at: retail and recreation sites, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential locations.

For the US Google broke down the data for each state, showing big differences in how people are reacting to the pandemic.

Google this week released a “mobility report” cataloging how people across 131 have altered their usual movement habits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The data compares aggregated location data taken most recently on March 29 to data from the beginning of this year to provide a baseline for normal attendance.

For the US Google broke its data down state by state to show how attendance at retail and recreation sites (e.g. restaurants, movie theatres, museums), groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential locations have changed.

The US has not imposed a nationwide lockdown standard, leaving states to decide for themselves what measures should be implemented.

Foot traffic to recreational locations, grocery stores, transit stops, and workplaces is down across the board – but attendance at parks varies wildly, with Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota seeing spikes of over 100%.

Here is how life in every state has changed according to Google’s data:



Alabama

Taylor Hill/Getty The Capri Theatre in Old Cloverdale sits empty on March 22, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Retail and recreation: 41% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 13% decrease

Parks: 19% increase

Transit stations: 30% decrease

Workplaces: 32% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Alaska

davidgoldmanphoto/Getty Images

Retail and recreation: 48% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 27% decrease

Parks: 18% increase

Transit stations: 55% decrease

Workplaces: 33% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Arizona

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Retail and recreation: 40% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 17% decrease

Parks: 7% decrease

Transit stations: 41% decrease

Workplaces: 33% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Arkansas

Retail and recreation: 29% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 7% decrease

Parks: 81% increase

Transit stations: 22% decrease

Workplaces: 27% decrease

Residential: 7% increase

California

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Workers sanitize streets where homeless people are living in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, California, U.S. March 20, 2020.

Retail and recreation: 50% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 24% decrease

Parks: 38% decrease

Transit stations: 54% decrease

Workplaces: 39% decrease

Residential: 15% increase

Colorado

Retail and recreation: 51% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 27% decrease

Parks: 12% decrease

Transit stations: 60% decrease

Workplaces: 40% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Connecticut

Retail and recreation: 56% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 32% decrease

Parks: 52% decrease

Transit stations: 64% decrease

Workplaces: 38% decrease

Residential: 15% increase

Delaware

Retail and recreation: 47% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 28% decrease

Parks: 6% decrease

Transit stations: 57% decrease

Workplaces: 37% decrease

Residential: 12% increase

District of Columbia

Retail and recreation: 64% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 30% decrease

Parks: 41% decrease

Transit stations: 68% decrease

Workplaces: 47% decrease

Residential: 14% increase

Florida

Cliff Hawkins/Getty A skateboarder wearing a mask rides down the boardwalk on April 2 in Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a ‘Stay-at-Home’ order on Wednesday April 1.

Retail and recreation: 50% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 26% decrease

Parks: 48% decrease

Transit stations: 63% decrease

Workplaces: 41% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Georgia

Retail and recreation: 42% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 17% decrease

Parks: 2% decrease

Transit stations: 52% decrease

Workplaces: 37% decrease

Residential: 11% increase

Hawaii

Retail and recreation: 56% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 36% decrease

Parks: 65% decrease

Transit stations: 72% decrease

Workplaces: 45% decrease

Residential: 16% increase

Idaho

Retail and recreation: 42% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 18% decrease

Parks: 25% increase

Transit stations: 34% decrease

Workplaces: 38% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Illinois

Scott Olson/Getty Images The Chicago Cloud Gate sculpture (a.k.a. The Bean) in Millennium Park is closed to visitors on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Retail and recreation: 53% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 24% decrease

Parks: 29% decrease

Transit stations: 55% decrease

Workplaces: 39% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Indiana

Retail and recreation: 48% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 25% decrease

Parks: 24% increase

Transit stations: 34% decrease

Workplaces: 36% decrease

Residential: 11% increase

Iowa

Retail and recreation: 43% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 10% decrease

Parks: 41% increase

Transit stations: 28% decrease

Workplaces: 29% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Kansas

Retail and recreation: 36% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 14% decrease

Parks: 72% increase

Transit stations: 20% decrease

Workplaces: 30% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Kentucky

Retail and recreation: 37% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 11% decrease

Parks: 68% increase

Transit stations: 34% decrease

Workplaces: 34% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Louisiana

Retail and recreation: 45% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 16% decrease

Parks: 18% decrease

Transit stations: 49% decrease

Workplaces: 35% decrease

Residential: 11% increase

Maine

Retail and recreation: 50% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 22% decrease

Parks: 24% decrease

Transit stations: 56% decrease

Workplaces: 31% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Maryland

Retail and recreation: 45% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 25% decrease

Parks: 29% increase

Transit stations: 51% decrease

Workplaces: 39% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Massachusetts

Retail and recreation: 59% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 36% decrease

Parks: 56% decrease

Transit stations: 73% decrease

Workplaces: 42% decrease

Residential: 16% increase

Michigan

Retail and recreation: 58% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 28% decrease

Parks: 15% increase

Transit stations: 55% decrease

Workplaces: 43% decrease

Residential: 12% increase

Minnesota

David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images The Mary Tyler Moore statue on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis got a mask and rubber glove, seen Wednesday, April 1.

Retail and recreation: 58% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 35% decrease

Parks: 16% decrease

Transit stations: 64% decrease

Workplaces: 38% decrease

Residential: 14% increase

Mississippi

Retail and recreation: 32% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 7% decrease

Parks: 27% increase

Transit stations: 29% decrease

Workplaces: 30% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Missouri

Retail and recreation: 38% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 12% decrease

Parks: 73% increase

Transit stations: 34% decrease

Workplaces: 32% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Montana

Retail and recreation: 51% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 25% decrease

Parks: 28% increase

Transit stations: 37% decrease

Workplaces: 37% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Nebraska

Retail and recreation: 34% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 9% decrease

Parks: 109% increase

Transit stations: 18% decrease

Workplaces: 24% decrease

Residential: 8% increase

Nevada

Ethan Miller/Getty The coronavirus has forced Las Vegas casinos and hotels to shutter.

Retail and recreation: 47% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 23% decrease

Parks: 38% decrease

Transit stations: 62% decrease

Workplaces: 52% decrease

Residential: 14% increase

New Hampshire

Retail and recreation: 58% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 35% decrease

Parks: 63% decrease

Transit stations: 63% decrease

Workplaces: 38% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

New Jersey

Retail and recreation: 59% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 33% decrease

Parks: 36% decrease

Transit stations: 70% decrease

Workplaces: 44% decrease

Residential: 16% increase

New Mexico

Retail and recreation: 44% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 18% decrease

Parks: 12% decrease

Transit stations: 31% decrease

Workplaces: 34% decrease

Residential: 11% increase

New York

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Crowds of people out in Prospect Park during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2020.

Retail and recreation: 62% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 32% decrease

Parks: 47% decrease

Transit stations: 68% decrease

Workplaces: 48% decrease

Residential: 16% increase

North Carolina

Retail and recreation: 40% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 15% decrease

Parks: 13% increase

Transit stations: 51% decrease

Workplaces: 35% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

North Dakota

Retail and recreation: 44% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 13% decrease

Parks: 73% increase

Transit stations: 36% decrease

Workplaces: 24% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Ohio

Retail and recreation: 43% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 19% decrease

Parks: 117% increase

Transit stations: 33% decrease

Workplaces: 35% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Oklahoma

Retail and recreation: 36% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 12% decrease

Parks: 29% increase

Transit stations: 23% decrease

Workplaces: 32% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

Oregon

Steve Dykes/Getty All parks off of the Historic Columbia River Highway are closed during the coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. To

Retail and recreation: 51% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 25% decrease

Parks: 22% decrease

Transit stations: 47% decrease

Workplaces: 38% decrease

Residential: 12% increase

Pennsylvania

Retail and recreation: 50% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 27% decrease

Parks: 7% increase

Transit stations: 52% decrease

Workplaces: 38% decrease

Residential: 12% increase

Rhode Island

Retail and recreation: 55% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 30% decrease

Parks: 50% decrease

Transit stations: 67% decrease

Workplaces: 37% decrease

Residential: 14% increase

South Carolina

Retail and recreation: 38% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 11% decrease

Parks: 4% decrease

Transit stations: 34% decrease

Workplaces: 34% decrease

Residential: 9% increase

South Dakota

Retail and recreation: 35% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 3% decrease

Parks: 126% increase

Transit stations: 31% decrease

Workplaces: 25% decrease

Residential: 8% increase

Tennessee

Retail and recreation: 35% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 9% decrease

Parks: 35% increase

Transit stations: 35% decrease

Workplaces: 34% decrease

Residential: 8% increase

Texas

LM Otero/AP Photo An empty, but normally busy, road leading to Dallas on March 24.

Retail and recreation: 45% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 23% decrease

Parks: 27% decrease

Transit stations: 47% decrease

Workplaces: 36% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Utah

Retail and recreation: 41% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 14% decrease

Parks: 26% increase

Transit stations: 44% decrease

Workplaces: 40% decrease

Residential: 10% increase

Vermont

Retail and recreation: 62% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 42% decrease

Parks: 55% decrease

Transit stations: 71% decrease

Workplaces: 43% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Virginia

Retail and recreation: 39% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 16% decrease

Parks: 46% increase

Transit stations: 50% decrease

Workplaces: 36% decrease

Residential: 11% increase

Washington

Karen Ducey/Getty Images Alki Beach Park on March 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Retail and recreation: 48% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 26% decrease

Parks: 11% decrease

Transit stations: 56% decrease

Workplaces: 41% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

West Virginia

Retail and recreation: 38% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 16% decrease

Parks: 52% increase

Transit stations: 31% decrease

Workplaces: 33% decrease

Residential: 8% increase

Wisconsin

Retail and recreation: 55% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 30% decrease

Parks: 12% decrease

Transit stations: 50% decrease

Workplaces: 34% decrease

Residential: 13% increase

Wyoming

Retail and recreation: 37% decrease

Grocery and pharmacy: 13% decrease

Parks: 29% increase

Transit stations: 14% decrease

Workplaces: 29% decrease

Residential: 8% increase

