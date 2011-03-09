Google Turns Web Page Previews On Your Smartphone Into Gorgeous Slideshows

Photo: Google

Google announced today that it has added web page previews for mobile search on Android and iOS, similar to what you see when you search on your desktop.The previews only work on Android 2.2+ or iOS 4.0+, and shows a tiny snapshot of the website before you decide to view it.



After performing a search on Google’s mobile site, tap the tiny magnifying glass icon to view a scrolling slideshow of previews for your results. You can then tap the preview you want to open the full page.

We just tested the preview function, and it worked well. Images loaded quickly, and scrolling through the results was smooth.

Check out Google’s video of mobile previews in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

