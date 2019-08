Two years ago, Tesla was running out of cash. Elon Musk went to Google’s Larry Page for help, and they began structuring a deal for Google to buy Tesla. The story is detailed in Ashlee Vance’s new book, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.”

