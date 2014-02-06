Google Now Wants To Expand Its Private Ferry Service

Screenshot/YouTube The All-American Marine Triumphant is the catamaran that will ferried Google employees to work on a trial basis.

Google really, really wants to get its employees to work.

People might be protesting its buses that are picking up employees all over San Francisco, but that’s not stopping the tech giant from trying out new methods of transportation.

This week, the company started a weeklong private ferry service from the East Bay to the Silicon Valley.

Last month, the company tried ferrying commuters between San Francisco and Redwood City, Calif., which is just south of Google’s campus. That trial is set to end this week as well.

Google pays $US275 per landing to the Water Emergency Transportation Authority, which oversees the Bay’s ferry services, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

The total commute time from the Alameda ferry landing in the East Bay to Google’s campus is about 1.5 hours — not much faster than driving, but certainly more relaxing.

