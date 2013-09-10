Google Is Not Changing Its Logo To A Cleaner, Flatter Look*

Update: We thought Google might be changing its logo. Turns out it’s not. In certain situations it’s going to use a flatter logo because it displays better.

Original: Small news related to Google.

It may be on the cusp of a logo change, shifting away from the shaded “Google” to a flatter, no shading look. Shading is totally out in tech design nowadays, so it makes sense.

The new logo was spotted via Chrome for Android by Ron Amedo at ArsTechnica.

Before you get too excited, it could just be a one off thing. Who knows. It looks better without the shading, though.

