Google Wants To Put Microphones In The Ceiling So That It Can Listen To Everything We Say

Google eventually wants to put microphones in every ceiling and put microchips in our heads.

The microphones would listen to our conversations and chime in with relevant information so that you don’t need to pull out your phone.

“Like a great personal assistant, it will interrupt you and say ‘ you’ve got to leave now’,” Google’s engineering director Scott Huggman said in a recent talk with The Independent. “It will bring you the information you want.”

Down the road, Google envisions that typing search queries will become obsolete. It also envisions implanting microchips into a user’s brain to better fulfil our constant need for information.

We’re not there just yet, but five years from now, Google wants to be able to respond to you the same way a person would answer.

“Google will understand context in conversation but it’s not an armchair psychiatrist,” Huffman said. “You can’t have a conversation about your mother. Google can’t talk to me about how I feel about things until it understands factual ‘things’. We’re just getting started understanding ‘things’ in the world.”

