The Hush-Hush Google X Team Is Secretly Meeting With The FDA About Its Next Project

Google X, the cordoned-off branch of Google that’s spawned stuff like Google Glass and the driverless car, is now meeting with the FDA to discuss medical devices.

The whispered theory here is that there may be biosensors in Google Glass that will listen to your body and provide feedback to the device.

Some details from Bloomberg:

The meeting included at least four Google workers, some of whom have connections with Google X — and have done research on sensors, including contact lenses that help wearers monitor their biological data. Google staff met with those at the Food and Drug Administration who regulate eye devices and diagnostics for heart conditions, according to the agency’s public calendar.

