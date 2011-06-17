Google Has A Way To Automatically Track What People Are Saying About You Online

Google just announced a new feature called “Me On The Web” which aims to help you monitor who’s talking about you on the internet.



Me On The Web can be configured to send you an email every time an article or blog mentions your name or email address. Also, Me On The Web provides you with resources to protect and cultivate your online identity, like a walkthrough for how to convince a webmaster to take information about you off their site.

Apparently, many people contact Google about getting content removed from Google search results. This seems to be some kind of impetus for the creation of the how-to page we just mentioned.

You can set up “Me on the Web” through a new subsection in your Google Dashboard, which manages all the different Google products you use. The new feature isn’t much different than Google Alerts, but now it’s wrapped in a user-friendly and privacy-conscious package.

Click “Set up search alerts for your data” to set up alerts for when you’re mentioned online. Here’s a screenshot of how it all looks:

(via Google Blog)

