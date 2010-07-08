Here's The Real Reason Google Is So Worried About Facebook

Google is preparing another attempt to crack the social networking world owned by Facebook, and to a lesser extent, Twitter.
Why is Google travelling down this path once again? Aren’t the failures of Dodgeball, Orkut, Jaiku, Buzz, Wave, etc. enough for Google to realise that it just doesn’t understand social networking?
Maybe, but Google can’t afford to watch the web become social without it.
As Google researcher Paul Adams explains in a huge deck of slides getting passed around on the web, people buying things are more inclined to trust their friends than strangers – or search ads.
Do you think Facebook or Google is more trustworthy if you’re thinking about buying the new Prince CD? What about a new toaster? Or a new golf club? Today, it’s probably Google, but soon enough you could be asking Facebook friends what to buy.
It’s this threat that should (and probably does) scare the pants off Google’s executives.
Adams revealed some of these threats in his presentation – a great read in the context of him presenting these results to Google execs who are plotting “Google Me.”
A couple things to keep in mind: This presentation isn’t new. And it’s not necessarily indicative of how Google feels. The company has hundreds of researchers.
Still, we think this is instructive for people wondering why Google wants to get in the social network business.
This seems key for Google. The company is great at technology and engineering. Not so great at social interactions.
Before Google jumps back into social networking, it better figure out what everyone is doing on Facebook.
When we broadcast through Facebook we don't always hit the target audience. We have different groups of friends we care about.
Therefore, a social network that wants to improve on Facebook should try to think about this problem.
This isn't a new phenomenon. (Doesn't this feel like a Malcolm Gladwell presentation all the sudden?)
Those strong ties are important because we only trust so many people, especially when it comes to making purchases.
For Google, or anyone, to build a new social network, it has to figure out if its aiming at a broad group like Yelp, or a tight group like Foursquare.
We may accidentally run into a large number of weak ties, but we talk to just a few close ties repeatedly.
From a company's perspective, does it make more sense to spend on traditional influential media, or on places where the people are?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.