Google rumoured To Try ANOTHER Social Effort Called "Google Me"

Google has never nailed social networking, but it looks like it is not ready to give up just yet.Digg CEO Kevin Rose tweeted, “Ok, umm, huge rumour: Google to launch facebook competitor very soon “Google Me”, very credible source”. Facebook competitor? Wasn’t Buzz going to be a Facebook competitor?

“Google Me” might be an upgrade to Google Profiles. At the SF Weekly, Alexia Tsotis notes that the developer that built Buzz, was recently put in charge of Google Profiles. (A Google Profile, is just what it sounds like — it’s your profile on Google.)

Here’s our guess about what Google might be doing. It’s building not a Facebook competitor, rather a Facebook Connect competitor. As more sites use Facebook Connect, it sets up Facebook as a great ad network down the road.

Each time you log in with Facebook Connect, you bring your information with you. Facebook can target ads at you on any site. Down the road this is a potentially big business for Facebook, and a disruption of Google’s display plans.

Google can not target users in the same way because no one logs in to a site using a Google Profile. Google has Google Friend Connect, but we don’t see it used nearly as much as Facebook Connect.

