Looks Like Google Is Working On A Really Cool New Android Game Service

Google could be creating a whole new way to play Android games, if a leaked document found by the folks at the Android Police website proves true.



They were ripping apart MyGlass, the companion app for Google Glass, when they discovered a reference to the new gaming service.

It talked about an area on Google Play that would host online multiplayer games, “with just about every gaming feature you could possibly imagine,” as Android Police’s Ron Amadeo describes it.

This would be for racing games, fighting games, etc., that you play with friends. The leaked document discussed in-game chat, leaderboards and achievements, lobbies, all the things every other online gaming service offers.

Amadeo points out that this has nothing to do with Glass per se. The info just happened to be tucked inside folders that came with the MyGlass app.

But a few hidden files is not the same thing as official announcement. If Google is planning the gaming service, no doubt we’ll hear more about it at its I/O Developer conference next month.

We’ve contacted Google for comment.

